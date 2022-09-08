Evidence that led to Jerry Westrom’s cold-case murder conviction released

MINNEAPOLIS – We are getting our first look at the evidence that Jerry Westrom found guilty of murder in cold case killing of Jeanie Ann Childs.

Last month, a jury found Westrom guilty in the 1993 murder of Childs inside her Minneapolis apartment. The jury listened to testimony and saw evidence in the Westrom trial for eight days.

The jury foreperson told WCCO Westrom's guilt really came down to three things: A police interview, DNA and a bloody footprint.

Boxes of evidence in the case contain articles of clothing, a comforter and towels – where investigators found Westrom's DNA.

For the first time, we're also seeing Westrom's interview with police where he denied being in the apartment and knowing the victim.

"The reason that we're talking is she was found deceased in her, in her apartment, OK? And we, we think that you were inside that apartment. Would that be any reason for that at all to happen you think?" said police in the interview.

"I have, no," Westrom said.

"OK. This was a long time ago, you sure on those answers?" police said.

"I, I, I haven't, yeah, I am," Westrom said.

Investigators built their case piecing all of the evidence together. It's what prosecutors showed in court.

