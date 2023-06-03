Evacuation ordered at Rochester condos due to structural concerns

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Residents are evacuating a southern Minnesota condominium Friday evening due to structural concerns.

The City of Rochester says it received a call at 4:45 p.m. from a structural engineer regarding concerns about the structural integrity of Rochester Towers Condominium on 5th Avenue Southwest.

The Rochester fire and police departments are assisting with the evacuation of everyone inside the 12-story building.

Members of the public are asked to stay away from the area until further notice to ensure safety.

The evacuation in Rochester comes nearly a week after an apartment complex in Davenport, Iowa collapsed, injuring at least eight people.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO News for more information.