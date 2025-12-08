Fridley care facility resident arrested after fire that injured 1

A resident of a care facility in a northern suburb of Minneapolis is in custody after allegedly starting a fire that injured another resident.

Reports of a fire brought first responders to The Estates at Fridley around 5 a.m. Monday, according to the city's public safety department. They found smoke coming from a resident's room and partially evacuated the building. One resident was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Authorities learned another resident was suspected of starting the fire, but officials did not know where he was.

Six agencies aided in the search for the man, which yielded his arrest.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire along with Anoka County officials and Fridley police.

According to its website, The Estates is a 54-bed nursing facility that offers "a holistic approach to short term rehab and long term care."