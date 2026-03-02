Eric Clapton to make tour stop in St. Paul this fall

Blues and rock legend Eric Clapton is scheduled to go on tour this fall, and he'll make a stop in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The 80-year-old will play at Grand Casino Arena on Sept. 15. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

It'll be the first time Clapton is back in the Twin Cities since his show in 2023. His six-stop tour starts in Detroit and ends in Kansas City.

Born in Surrey, England, Clapton started his musical career in the 1960s. Since then, he's won 18 Grammy awards and remains the only person to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame three times.