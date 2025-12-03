Minnesota gets funding for energy assistance program after delay caused by government shutdown

Thousands of Minnesota households will now be able to receive energy assistance after a monthlong delay caused by the federal government shutdown.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce on Wednesday said they'd received $112.7 million in federal funds for the energy assistance program.

Lissa Pawlisch, assistant commissioner of federal and state intiviates within the Division of Energy Resources in the department, told WCCO that in a typical year when the government is funded, the money flows to Minnesota by Nov. 1 — 30 days after the new fiscal year begins. But due to the government shutdown, the program was put on pause, leaving tens of thousands of Minnesotans in limbo.

"Now that federal funding has been released we're moving quickly to get energy assistance out the door," said Commerce Commissioner Grace Arnold. "In our coldest months, higher utility bills can put real pressure on Minnesotans' budgets."

Last year, the funds helped 125,600 households, according to the commerce department. The average household benefit was $736, with two thirds of the recipients living outside of the Twin Cities metro area.