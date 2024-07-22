Endangered missing teen from Sartell believed to be in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a teenage girl believed to be in the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says that 17-year-old Kaydence Johnson ran away from a residence in Sartell on June 22 with another girl.

Her last known location was in the area of Penn Avenue and 36th Avenue North in Minneapolis, police say.

Johnson is described as 5'3" and 200 pounds with brown/red hair and brown eyes.

Kaydence Johnson BCA

It has been 30 days since Johnson's disappearance, meaning she is now considered to be endangered.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call the Sartell Police Department at 320-251-8186.