Twin Cities community warns of fishing line strung on playground equipment

A southern Twin Cities community is urging park visitors to be on the lookout for fishing line that may be hung on playground equipment.

Officials with the city of Empire said Tuesday fishing line was found on equipment in Sach's Park, and the Dakota County Sheriff's Office will "increase patrols in the area."

"Fishing line may create a serious safety hazard for children using the playground. Please use caution and inspect the area before allowing children to play," city officials said.

The city has also posted a warning sign at the playground, and asks anyone who sees fishing line on equipment to leave it be and immediately call 911.