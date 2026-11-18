Trains once ran through the middle of Ely's Peak in Duluth, Minnesota. Now, bikers, hikers, and horseback riders have the right-of-way through the Windy Point Tunnel.

"I love the view from here. I think it's one of the best views of the Duluth area that you can get," said photographer Andrew Reini.

When autumn leaves hit their peak, Ely's Peak will stand out even more. From the very top, you'll see fall colors across the St. Louis River Valley. But down below, it's pitch black.

In 1910, the "Duluth, Winnipeg and Pacific Railroad" was looking to lay down tracks in the area. But due to a lack of land, they had to create their own path. So, they drilled right through the peak.

Author and historian Tony Dierckins said about 60 men from a Michigan work crew had to blast through gabbro rock, also known as Duluth blue stone.

"They used bar and hammer. They use pneumatic drills. Later, electric drills. And when they used dynamite here, they used 400-pound charges," said Dierckins.

They went at the peak from both sides, hoping to meet in the middle.

"Sometimes it was just 5 feet a day. So, 10 feet total from either side," said Dierckins.

The crew lived on site and the project took a couple years. But in the end, they made it large enough for two railroad tracks.

The tunnel is nearly 540 feet long. And because there's a 7 degree turn inside, there are points where you are walking in almost total darkness.

Shadows of all shapes and sizes now lurk where trains once did. DW&P used the railways for about 70 years before shutting them down in this location. And the rails were replaced by trails.

"Like a great many of our rail beds across Minnesota, we've turned them into a trail system. And this is also part of the Superior Hiking Trail," said Dierckins.

Hikers and horseback riders who aren't afraid of the dark now frequent the tunnel. Sometimes rock climbers join them. They're all making the most of a place created by dynamite, hammers and hard work.

"It just goes to show you that time marches on," said Dierckins. "Great little reminders of what we once were, and I think it shows a move to the future."

The Windy Point Tunnel is also known as Ely's Peak Tunnel. It's 26 feet tall and 18 feet wide.

You can find more information about the tunnel's history in the Zenith City book "Twin Ports Trains."