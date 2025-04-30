Elk River triple jumper looks to defend title and break school record

This Minnesota athlete is on track to break a school record as a sophomore

This Minnesota athlete is on track to break a school record as a sophomore

This Minnesota athlete is on track to break a school record as a sophomore

An Elk River, Minnesota, freshman took home the state championship in girls' track and field triple jump last year, and now she's looking to defend her title and break a school record along the way.

Last season, Shiaflyn Cooper won the triple jump state title, jumping 37 feet 6 inches.

"I was very shocked and it just boosted my confidence so much," Cooper said.

Now, as a sophomore, she's trying to stay on top.

"Now there's some pressure, though, because I have to do it again," Cooper said.

She has the tools to do it by training with coach Bill Martell, who has been coaching the long and triple jump at Elk River for 27 years.

"Probably getting towards the end of my coaching career. I've been pretty blessed to have such a special athlete," Martell said.

Cooper focuses a lot on her pacing to hit the distance she wants.

"I'm a speed jumper, so I come in with a lot of speed with my jump, and that's how I jump further," Cooper said.

She's furthering her goals, too.

"This record set by Michelle Maciej: 38 (feet) 1 and three-quarters (inches) set back in 2009," Cooper said, talking about the school record she's hoping to beat in-season this year. "I just really want to jump 39 (feet) at least."

That distance is doable since she already beat it over the summer on her AAU track team.

"I ended up (getting a personal record) by 3 feet. I jumped 40 foot 4 (inches), and that got me third place, and I was an All-American, and it was a really nice feeling," Cooper said.

Martell believes her name will be on that board next.

"I often tell her that she always does her best when it means the most," Martell said.