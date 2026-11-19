On Monday nights in the fall, you can find Eli Paulson coaching wrestling at his dad's popular gym.

"I wasn't always the best when I was younger," says Eli Paulson. "So he's just like, you gotta love the fight whatever it is. You're losing, doesn't matter. You just gotta love the fight, get better where you're at."

Dad is Olympic silver medalist and Golden Gopher All-American Brandon Paulson. He runs Pinnacle Wrestling.

Eli Paulson was on a similar track as his father in high school. Eli Paulson won state his senior year at Anoka. But that's where his path diverged. A breakout senior football season left him with a decision.

Eli Paulson WCCO

"I kinda brought it up to him," said Brandon Paulson. "I was like, 'Hey there's people interested, maybe you should look at this. You've always loved football. It's always been a passion of yours. Why not look into it at least?'"

"If anything, he was kind of pushing me towards playing football," said Eli Paulson. "Like, my first word was ball. I've always had a ball in my hand. Trying to throw, play catch with whoever it was. So I think he kinda saw that and pushed me towards it a little bit."

Dad may have known all along.

"When he was 2, we had these small little round balls. He'd have six of 'em and he'd throw like four and he'd keep two," said Brandon Paulson. "He'd be like, 'Nope, I need more. By the time he was 3, he was running routes. He got older. When we opened this place, that's where we started playing catch."

Eli Paulson chose football. He's now in his fourth year at St. Thomas. A wide receiver and punt returner.

"Just looking up at the ball, I gotta be aware of my surroundings," he said. "Just being ready every time. Actually got a tattoo right here, I touch this to get me ready every time."

"Everybody wants to be the fastball guy, right," said Tommies head football coach Glenn Caruso. "When he started realizing it's not as sexy to be Phil Niekro or Wakefield or one of those guys. I get it. But when you realize your knuckleball is your superpower in those punt returns, he's able to really lean into it."

Eli Paulson has earned an important role with the Tommies, bringing an edge and a toughness to the gridiron.

"A lot of guys that are wrestlers and go into football are linebackers. The big, strong, tough guys that are gonna rip your head off and I'm a little bit different," said 5-foot-7 Eli Paulson. "But I still think people are still like, 'Uh, don't know if I need to mess with him right now.'"

Saturday football and Monday night wrestling. Eli Paulson is having a ball with both.