Watch CBS News
Local News

Elderly couple, responding officers suffer smoke inhalation in house fire on Minneapolis' Bde Maka Ska

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

2 in hospital following house fire along Bde Maka Ska
2 in hospital following house fire along Bde Maka Ska 00:26

MINNEAPOLIS – Police are investigating a possibly suspicious fire that happened Tuesday morning at a home near Minneapolis' Bde Maka Ska.

Police say officers were called to the residence on the 1600 block of 34th Street West at about 8:40 a.m. on a report of a "house fire with elderly occupants."

t1-vo-12p-mpls-fire-bde-wcco2t6x.jpg
CBS

Officers entered the home and ushered the couple out. The residents and officers were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, and brought to HCMC for more evaluation.

Police say "an investigation into the cause and origin of the fire will include arson," and no arrests have been made. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 7, 2023 / 4:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.