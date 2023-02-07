Elderly couple, responding officers suffer smoke inhalation in house fire on Minneapolis' Bde Maka Ska

MINNEAPOLIS – Police are investigating a possibly suspicious fire that happened Tuesday morning at a home near Minneapolis' Bde Maka Ska.

Police say officers were called to the residence on the 1600 block of 34th Street West at about 8:40 a.m. on a report of a "house fire with elderly occupants."

Officers entered the home and ushered the couple out. The residents and officers were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, and brought to HCMC for more evaluation.

Police say "an investigation into the cause and origin of the fire will include arson," and no arrests have been made.