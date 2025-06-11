Community to honor Hastings man whose death remains unsolved nearly four months later

Friends look for answers as Minnesota man's death remains a mystery

Nearly four months after a man was found dead in Hastings, Minnesota, one of his friends is still pushing for answers.

"When the future is robbed from you, you want to complete those plans," said Mitch Carmody, a friend of the late William Michael Eickholt, or "Ike."

In the winter, Carmody told WCCO that Eickholt was a friend around town to many. Carmody expressed frustration with the lack of progress in Eickholt's case.

"Four months of absolutely nothing," he said.

Eickholt was reported missing Feb. 1 after a fire on his Denmark Township property. The next day, Washington County authorities found a man's body in a ditch in nearby Hastings. On Feb. 19, a medical examiner confirmed it was Eickholt.

William Michael Eickholt Mitch Carmody

In a post from May 20, the sheriff's office renewed its call for help. On Wednesday, it told WCCO it's still working on the case and there's nothing new to share.

Eickholt's property was formally decorated with jewelry and more. Now, it's left to a single chair and flowers.

"Seeing him walk along the side of the road, a man on a thursday morning, 7:30 in the morning, dressed in a sundress," said Carmody.

He'll remember his friend as a unique member of the community.

"We may never have justice or know who murdered him, but justice for Ike is honoring his life," he said.

A single chair and flowers sit on Eickholt's property. WCCO

Carmody plans to honor Eickholt's life Sunday in Prescott's Freedom Park. With roughly 50 to 100 attendees, Carmody says Hastings Mayor Mary Fasbender will be a speaker.

"Just love one another. Love thy neighbor. That's the theme of the event... Love thy neighbor," Carmody said.

Anyone with information regarding Eickholt's death is encouraged to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 651-439-9381 or Hastings Police Department at 651-480-2300.