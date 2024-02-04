Edwards scores 32 as Timberwolves pull away to beat Rockets 111-90

Anthony Edwards scored 22 of his 32 points in the third quarter, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 13 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away in the second half to beat the Houston Rockets 111-90 on Sunday night.

Edwards, named to his second All-Star game this week, shot just 1 of 8 for six points in the first half as Houston kept the game close in a stifling defensive matchup. However, he was 9 for 12 in the third quarter, including 4 for 5 on 3-pointers, and outscored the Rockets 22-20 in the period.

Gobert added four of Minnesota's season high-tying 11 blocks. Karl-Anthony Towns, fresh off his fourth All-Star selection, had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Timberwolves have won five of seven and the victory earned coach Chris Finch the nod to coach the Western Conference in the All-Star game.

Alperen Sengun had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Rockets, while rookie Cam Whitmore scored all of his 14 points in the second half. Fred VanVleet added 11 points.

Minnesota entered the game averaging a league-low 107.0 points allowed per game this season, while Houston was ninth, giving up 112.3 points a game. The matchup lived up to the billing in a tight, physical first half as both teams shot under 40% from the field.

The Wolves, who are averaging the third-most turnovers in the league, didn't have one in the first quarter before totaling nine in the second, leading to 13 points for the Rockets.

With Sengun, Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr. in foul trouble, Edwards went to work in the third. Keyed by the star guard, Minnesota went on a 16-2 run to take control, eventually leading by 25.

UP NEXT

Rockets: At Indiana on Tuesday night.

Timberwolves: At Chicago on Tuesday night to start a five-game trip.