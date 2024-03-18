Edwards scores 32 points, leads banged-up Timberwolves to 114-104 win at Utah

Anthony Edwards had 32 points, eight assists and seven rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Utah Jazz 114-104 on Monday night.

Naz Reid added 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting but did not play after halftime due to a head injury. Reid's absence further depleted a Minnesota frontcourt already missing Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns because of injuries.

The Timberwolves scored 27 points off 17 turnovers and beat Utah for the second time in three days.

Collin Sexton led Utah with 24 points. Lauri Markkanen had 22 points and 12 rebounds following a six-game absence due to a bruised right quadriceps. Keyonte George added 15 points and eight assists.

John Collins had 11 points and six rebounds for the Jazz in three quarters. Collins did not play in the fourth while being evaluated for a concussion.

Utah lost its second straight home game despite outscoring Minnesota 22-8 in second-chance points.

Edwards picked up the slack on offense in Reid's absence. He scored five third-quarter baskets — highlighted by a thunderous dunk over Collins that injured both players — to help the Timberwolves open an 83-77 lead late in the period.

Utah rallied and took a 90-88 lead on a 3-point play from Markkanen. Minnesota then pulled away for good when Edwards capped a 12-1 run with back-to-back baskets, putting the Timberwolves up 100-91 with 5:50 left.

Utah raced out to a 20-8 lead midway through the first quarter after scoring 13 straight points on six consecutive possessions. Reid stopped the run with back-to-back baskets. Utah's offense didn't cool down before the quarter ended.

The Jazz shot 61% from the field, with Sexton and George combining for eight of the team's 14 first-quarter baskets. They led 35-19 following back-to-back layups from Sexton.

Minnesota erased the deficit midway through the second, tying it at 46 on Jaden McDaniels' turnaround jumper. Consecutive baskets from Collins and Taylor Hendricks put Utah back in front and helped the Jazz take a 59-53 lead into halftime.

Minnesota hosts Denver on Tuesday.

Utah visits Oklahoma City on Wednesday.