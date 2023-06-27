Once reserved for elite athletes, now available to everyone: Human Powered Health opens to the public in Edina

EDINA, Minn. -- Work smarter, not harder with a tailored approach to your workout.

Human Powered Health uses science to help its clients get stronger. They use a state-of-the-art machine to test people's gait, cadence, stride, balance, posture, hydration levels, and oxygen consumption.

They've been working with Olympic athletes and Tour De France cyclists since 2019, but now they're giving access to their data-driven workout assessments to everyone of any background.

"This is not just for athletes. This is for anyone who is ready to make a change and needs guidance and support to really understand what's going on inside their body and their mind," said Dan Cohen, Human Powered Health's chief performance officer.

Cohen says their machines make it so a person's health needs are tailored to specifically to them.

"Everybody's physiology is unique, and it's really about understanding what makes you tick, and then how to incrementally improve," said Cohen.

One of their new clients is Bella Buenting, a Minnetonka native and college tri-athlete. She uses Human Powered Health to assess her gait and VO2 analysis.

"It helps just pick up my speed," said Buenting. "From my testing and the data that I'm gonna get is really gonna improve my training this summer. And going into my fall season, I'm gonna be in much better shape than I was a year ago."

Buenting also credits the data analysis with helping correct her form and keep her safe as she trains.

"There's a lot of people who, they'll go for a run and maybe their calves are sore and they're sore for a few days and they don't understand why, they just think that it's from working out, but a lot of that could be how their stride is and things they need to improve on," said Buenting.

There are different price points for what assessments you want. If you're just starting out, Human Powered Health offers free consultations.

Click here for more information on Human Powered Health.