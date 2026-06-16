Man, 79, and woman, 89, missing from Eden Prairie and may be in Iowa without medications

Twin Cities authorities are concerned for an 89-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man who have been reported missing and whose vehicle was last seen in Iowa.

Carol Mattsson and Terrence Herberg were last seen Sunday leaving Herberg's home on the 1600 block of Grenwich Terrace in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, according to the city's police department. Their vehicle, a white 1999 Toyota Camry with Minnesota plates reading EDB307, was seen in Winterset, Iowa, on Sunday.

Both Mattsson and Herberg are missing their medications, police said.

Terrance Herberg (left) and Carol Mattsson Eden Prairie Police Department

Authorities describe Herberg as 6 feet tall and 175 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Mattsson is 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She also has a prosthetic leg.

Anyone with information on the pair is asked to call 911 or the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.