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Man, 79, and woman, 89, missing from Eden Prairie and may be in Iowa without medications

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
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Anthony Bettin

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Twin Cities authorities are concerned for an 89-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man who have been reported missing and whose vehicle was last seen in Iowa.

Carol Mattsson and Terrence Herberg were last seen Sunday leaving Herberg's home on the 1600 block of Grenwich Terrace in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, according to the city's police department. Their vehicle, a white 1999 Toyota Camry with Minnesota plates reading EDB307, was seen in Winterset, Iowa, on Sunday.

Both Mattsson and Herberg are missing their medications, police said.

ep-missing-man-and-woman.jpg
Terrance Herberg (left) and Carol Mattsson Eden Prairie Police Department

Authorities describe Herberg as 6 feet tall and 175 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Mattsson is 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She also has a prosthetic leg.

Anyone with information on the pair is asked to call 911 or the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

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