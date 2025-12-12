3 teen boys, including 1 carrying gun, arrested after Eden Prairie High School lockdown, police say

Police in a Twin Cities suburb arrested three teenage boys Friday after investigating a rumor that a gun had been brought into Eden Prairie High School.

According to police, they learned of the rumor around 10:30 a.m.

Eden Prairie High School officials said the building went into lockdown at 10:37 a.m. and it was lifted at 11:04 a.m. The school was in a "hold" measure starting at 10 a.m and ending at 11:16 a.m., which is part of the school's standard response protocol, officials said.

Police say they arrested the three 16-year-old boys, one of whom was carrying a gun. Two of the boys, including the one with the gun, were arrested off campus. One was arrested at the school.

Authorities are investigating whether the gun was ever on school grounds.

After the hold was lifted, students returned to class and a member of the school's support team visited each class to check in on students, Eden Prairie school officials said.