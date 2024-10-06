Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Residents safely escape Eden Prairie duplex fire

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Oct. 6, 2024
Morning headlines from Oct. 6, 2024 02:19

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Some Eden Prairie residents were able to safely escape a duplex fire on Sunday morning.

The Eden Prairie Fire Department says crews were called to a home on Bagpipe Boulevard just before 8:30 a.m., where they arrived to find flames and heavy smoke pouring from the residence.  

raw-sun-eden-prairie-house-fire-scene-broll-schwab.jpg
WCCO

Officials say the fire was centered in the duplex's "main occupancy," but the entire building sustained smoke and fire damage.

Chanhassen, Hopkins and Minnetonka firefighters assisted Eden Prairie crews, and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. A 21-year WCCO-TV veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.