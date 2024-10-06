Residents safely escape Eden Prairie duplex fire

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Some Eden Prairie residents were able to safely escape a duplex fire on Sunday morning.

The Eden Prairie Fire Department says crews were called to a home on Bagpipe Boulevard just before 8:30 a.m., where they arrived to find flames and heavy smoke pouring from the residence.

WCCO

Officials say the fire was centered in the duplex's "main occupancy," but the entire building sustained smoke and fire damage.

Chanhassen, Hopkins and Minnetonka firefighters assisted Eden Prairie crews, and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.