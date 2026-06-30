Eveleth woman killed, Brooklyn Park man arrested for OWI in Wisconsin crash

A woman from Eveleth, Minnesota, is dead and a Brooklyn Park man is in custody on suspicion of driving under the influence in a crash Monday morning in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the woman and two men were driving eastbound on Interstate 94 in a pickup truck when around 10:30 p.m., the driver "drifted off the roadway," vaulted and came to a stop on the median.

The 27-year-old woman sitting in the backseat was fatally injured in the crash. Authorities will release her name after her family is notified.

After observing signs of impairment, the officers arrested the driver, the state patrol says. He was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The other passenger, a 29-year-old man from St. Michael, wasn't hurt.

The state patrol is currently investigating.