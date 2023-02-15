Watch CBS News
East St. Paul church fire deemed not suspicious, cause undetermined

By WCCO Staff

East St. Paul church condemned after devastating fire
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Investigators say they aren't sure what caused a fire that heavily damaged an East St. Paul church last month.

The Seventh Adventist Church on Minnehaha Avenue caught on fire the night of Jan. 17, inflicting heavy damage to the steeple, roof, and main sanctuary. Damages are estimated at $425,000.

Fire officials were not able to determine a conclusive source of the fire but were able to find the area of origin. The cause of the fire is undetermined but has been deemed not suspicious.

Investigators say they suspect an electrical issue caused the fire.

