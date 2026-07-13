Meet a Twin Cities cheerleading squad with an 80-year age gap between members

It may not be the first sport you think of, but cheerleading is definitely a sport. There are an estimated 4.5 million participants across 70 countries, with most in the U.S., where the sport originated.

It's go time at Cedar Creek Community in East Bethel, Minnesota. And part of that enjoyment is an intramural sports league with Lifespark's 50 senior homes.

Cheer is a newer addition, and choreographer Wendy Zimmerman is the "director of fun" for the Cedar Creek Cheetahs.

"I think it's just the idea that there is nothing that can limit our seniors," Zimmerman said. "So when Lifespark comes up with some sort of idea and says, 'I want to do this,' we all say, 'Yes.' How are we going to do that? I'm not quite sure, but we'll figure it out."

And they did, dazzling audiences with their pyramid of walkers.

"They absolutely laughed thinking I was kidding. I'm like, 'I'm not kidding,'" Zimmerman said. "And then we did it once when we did our first intergenerational practice and it was like, everybody's eyes just lit up."

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The key to that move is the younger contingency: Kylie, Cora and Lilliana. The trio has assimilated perfectly, down to their graying wigs.

"The coolest thing about this is like helping out the seniors," Kylie said.

"I've been known for doing cheer for a long time, and I love volunteering," Cora said.

"You know, it's just fun to work with the seniors. They're always like in a good mood and they're just a joy to work with," Liliana said.

And while it's mostly a women's game, the men are all in this together.

"My wife likes doing this [laughs], I'm being honest with you," said a resident.

"When I see them achieve things that they started out thinking they couldn't do it, yeah, you know, it just makes you feel very proud," Zimmerman said.