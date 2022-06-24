Early morning Minneapolis structure fire results in no injuries

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Friday morning on the 2500 block of Grand Avenue South.

Crews arrived at the scene of the fire, a two-and-a-half-story residential building located at 2542 Grand Avenue South, at approximately 3:03 a.m. The MFD reports heavy black smoke was coming from the second floor when they got there.

Responders evacuated the home and searched for victims. The crew extinguished the fire with no further fire extension to other areas of the building. No victims or injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.