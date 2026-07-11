Early morning fire at Jakeeno's Pizza and Pasta, no injuries

The Minneapolis Fire Department is investigating after a fire at Jakeeno's Pizza and Pasta that happened early Saturday morning.

The fire department says they were called to the business around 6:45 a.m. on reports of smoke coming from the roof. When firefighters arrived, they forced entry to find the source of the smoke.

Firefighters gained access to the roof, where they found a fire burning beneath the roof's membrane. No fire was found inside the building's interior.

It took firefighters an hour to get the fire under control. Crews searched the building to make sure no one was inside at the time.