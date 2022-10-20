No injuries reported after early morning apartment fire in Uptown

MINNEAPOLIS -- Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a Minneapolis apartment building early Thursday morning.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says it responded to the fire at 1000 West Franklin Avenue around 2:36 a.m.

Crews discovered heavy smoke and fire coming from a garden-level apartment. Firefighters extinguished the flame, which they say was contained to the apartment from which it originated.

Residents of other units in the apartment were able to return after crews cleared the building of smoke.

No injuries were reported.