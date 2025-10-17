Eagan police among growing number of metro departments using AI to write reports

Eagan, Minnesota, police officers are among a number of departments using AI to write their reports.

They say it keeps officers free to protect and serve members of the community, but others argue that the tech is taking it too far.

Dozens of Eagan officers have been using AI to write reports since June, collecting conversations from the Axon Draft 1 body cameras.

"It tries its best to catch whether it's me talking to you, the suspect, victim or whatever," said Eddy Dominguez, an officer in the department.

Dominguez says that writing the reports used to take anywhere between 10 and 15 minutes, but varied depending on the situation. Now, with the tech, it takes him five.

The body camera records an interaction, which then gets uploaded as a draft transcript in an online portal.

"We read through it, make sure everything is accurate," Dominguez said.

The system is also being used by other metro police departments including Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, police. Bloomington says some officers are currently trying out the tech, but they haven't fully committed.

Lt. Nate Tennessen with Eagan police understands there are concerns. He emphasizes officers review the material before it's finalized.

"Our reports aren't evidentiary. They're simply notes for us to remember what occurred," he said.

The American Civil Liberties Union says that police using AI language-generating technology "raises significant civil liberties and civil rights concerns."

"AI is prone to 'hallucinations' and is biased," the ACLU wrote. "Even if an AI program doesn't make explicit errors, it could still spin things in subtle, biased directions, perhaps in ways an officer doesn't even notice."

They note a 2024 criminology study that says officers using AI didn't write reports any faster.

Dominguez disagrees, saying it allows him to be more efficient while helping the community.

Eagan Police say the technology only costs them about $150 per officer per year.