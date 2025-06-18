Watch CBS News
Local News

Eagan police help senior couple avoid losing life savings after bystander calls 911

By
Tony Peterson
Tony Peterson
Multi-Skilled Journalist
Tony Peterson is a multi-skilled journalist at WCCO-TV.
Read Full Bio
Tony Peterson,
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Read Full Bio
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

How an elderly couple was saved from falling for a Bitcoin scam
How an elderly couple was saved from falling for a Bitcoin scam 01:48

Police say an Eagan, Minnesota, couple in their 70s was one screen away from losing $125,000 on Monday.

The couple believed the Federal Trade Commission had contacted them to help them move their life savings over to Bitcoin.

"The elderly couple come in, and I did notice that they went straight to the machine," Roy Solis with Farmer's Grandson Eatery said. "And so I didn't say anything, but the one young lady that was here with her two friends, she did come up to me, and she said, 'I think there's two people over there getting scammed right now.'"

That bystander called 911, and Eagan police say an officer arrived moments later, stopping them from completing the transaction.

"I went over there and I spoke to them. I said, 'Excuse me, folks, I just want to let you know this machine is often accredited to scammers.' And the husband, he looked very intelligent, he looked at me and said, 'No, I know what we're doing. We're alright, thank you.'" Solis said.

Sgt. Rich Evans with the Eagan Police Department says the couple had a data breach about two weeks prior and had their identities stolen.

"So in the last couple weeks, they've been working on trying to work with the banks to make sure they can protect their identities and preserve their financial status," Evans said.

Monday morning, the couple received a phone call from a person claiming to be from the FTC, who said he was there to help them protect their identities and preserve their finances.

It was that caller who gave them instructions that led them to the Bitcoin ATM at Farmer's Grandson Eatery.

"The scammer was so convincing, so believable, and had wrapped them into this confidence to the level where he truly believed, if he didn't do this, he was going to be out everything," Evans said. "If it weren't for the citizen that was in shopping that day, having the wherewithal to look and say, 'This doesn't feel right,' that couple would have lost everything."

Police say scams like this are on the rise, so it's important to be vigilant now more than ever. 

Tony Peterson

Tony Peterson is a multi-skilled journalist at WCCO-TV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.