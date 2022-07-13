Police respond to Eagan movie theater after firework goes off
EAGAN -- Police say someone lit off a "large firework" inside an Eagan movie theater during a screening Tuesday night.
The city's police department was called to Emagine Eagan around 8:25 p.m.
Police said someone "lit a large firework and tossed it in the theater before leaving." Several people were treated for minor injuries at the scene.
The incident is being investigated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.