Police respond to Eagan movie theater after firework goes off

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

EAGAN -- Police say someone lit off a "large firework" inside an Eagan movie theater during a screening Tuesday night.

The city's police department was called to Emagine Eagan around 8:25 p.m.

Police said someone "lit a large firework and tossed it in the theater before leaving." Several people were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The incident is being investigated.

First published on July 13, 2022

