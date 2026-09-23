Dunwoody College students rebuild Hyundai for Navy veteran who went without a car for 2 years

Robert Hanson hadn't had a car of his own in two years until Wednesday, when Dunwoody College of Technology automotive students handed him the keys to a fully rebuilt Hyundai Elantra.

Dunwoody collision instructor Brian Briske told the crowd the gift was about more than transportation.

"Today, we aren't just giving away a set of keys," Briske said. "We're handing over a tool to help transformation."

The school's Automotive Collision and Refinishing students spent months refurbishing the donated Elantra through the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides program. Hanson was referred to the program by Hennepin County and MAC-V. As he handed over the keys, Briske told Hanson, "We hope this vehicle will help you drive forward to the next chapter of your life," and the room broke into applause.

"I was just blown away," Hanson said. "I'm so thankful to everybody involved."

Hanson said he lives with multiple health issues, and going two years without a car — walking to and from where he needed to be — was taking a toll on his life.

"Big-time game changer for me because I've been walking everywhere to get food," he said. "And so now I can finally shop at more reasonable places and buy in bulk, and whatever you need a vehicle. I'll be able to get out there and enjoy life again."

For the students, months of work paid off.

"I was so happy to see that he was happy to have literally a brand-new car, and we were able to be a part of that," collision student Abbie Vera said.

The project was a chance to not just learn, but give back.

"You see it all come together after you paint it, all the body lines and everything," collision student Ethan Gamm said. "Once you buff it out and then you see Robert's reaction, and it just makes everything better."

It's a project that means more than a letter grade.

"I'm a veteran myself, so I love to see that kind of thing," collision student Myles Root said. "Rewarding is the word I would use."

The National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides program has given away more than 3,700 vehicles nationwide, with about 75% going to veterans and current military members.