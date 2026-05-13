Dunwoody college program preparing students for careers in technical fields

As many workers search for stability, one Minneapolis technical college program is opening doors. It's helping high school students and adult learners overcome barriers to education access and enter high-demand careers.

In a lab at Dunwoody College of Technology, Lisa Peck carefully drills into a piece of metal. In another building, Jarvis Cunningham works through a low-pressure boiler installation. Both are preparing for careers they once weren't sure were possible.

"I'm a single mom, so you know, you're trying to provide for your family," said Peck.

Peck, a 32-year-old who has a 3-year-old son, is studying automated systems and robotics after years of believing college wasn't in the cards for her.

"I didn't do so well in high school, so I just assumed that college wasn't for me," she said.

Cunningham is also motivated by family.

"Providing a better life for my child was probably number one, number two, dead-end job. I was basically in a position where there wasn't a lot of room for growth," Cunningham said.

Both found their way to Dunwoody's Pathways to Careers program, which launched five years ago to help under-resourced students pursue technical careers, which are projected to grow at about twice the rate of overall U.S. employment in the next decade.

"It's all about access and opportunity for students," said Bayza Weeks, the executive director of community partnerships.

Weeks said many students want to start down a path that's going to give them an immediate opportunity to get into their careers. Pathways to Careers goes beyond financial aid to cover other barriers like emergency housing, food, transportation, childcare and dedicated mentorship.

The program has grown from 30 students to more than 350, with retention rates above 95%. Peck and Cunningham say the emotional support they get from Dunwoody staff makes that possible.

"It's a challenge. No, it wasn't easy and yeah I wanted to quit several times but I knew the light at the end of the tunnel was brighter than the path behind," said Cunningham.

Now he's about to graduate with multiple job offers.

"I belong in engineering," said Peck. "I can do math, even though it's hard, and you can make it happen."

Dunwoody also hosts a summer design camp and an immersive, three-week summer experience aimed at preparing current high school juniors and seniors for college.