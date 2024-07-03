Duluth named among America's 10 best towns to visit

DULUTH, MInnesota — It's not the biggest city in the state of Minnesota, but it's currently being lauded as the one most worth your visit. CNN has unveiled its list of America's "best towns to visit" and Duluth is among their picks.

Calling it "a small port city with an even smaller-town feel, nestled in the northern woods of the state," CNN praised Duluth's "thriving outdoor community," and pointed out that it "fosters a vibrant art and music scene. The city somehow also caters to history buffs, foodies and families."

Duluth ranked 10th on the overall list, with Richmond, Virginia taking the top position, followed by Providence, Rhode Island; Tacoma, Washington; and Portland, Maine. Among Midwestern destinations, Michigan's Grand Rapids also placed among the top 10.

CNN pointed out that summer is one of the best times to visit Duluth — "when the bulk of the United States swelters, Duluth rarely sees temperatures over 80 degrees" — and played up the city's credentials as a "climate refuge."

Earlier this year, "The Daily Show" highlighted Duluth for the same reason, albeit more comedically. In the Comedy Central show's segment, correspondent Michael Kosta made sure to visit the town during one of its colder months.

Mindy Granley, Duluth's chief sustainability officer, countered Kosta, saying the effects of climate change are already pushing people towards Duluth, many of whom are escaping climate-impacted states like California.

CNN's list also pointed out Duluth's proximity to Lake Superior and noted its clean drinking water makes for great microbrewing.

"It's almost impossible to make bad beer in Duluth because of the water," Hoops Brewing owner Dave Hoops said.

Other attractions underlined in CNN's selection: the Great Lakes Aquarium, the Aerial Lift Bridge to access miles of sandy beaches along Minnesota Point and the outdoor event space Bayfront Festival Park.