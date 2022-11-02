Watch CBS News
Local News

Due to fire danger, most of Minnesota under burning restrictions

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Near-record drought conditions take toll across state
Near-record drought conditions take toll across state 02:03

MINNEAPOLIS -- There are burning restrictions in most of Minnesota Wednesday due to fire danger.

RELATEDNEXT Weather: New record high expected in Twin Cities Wednesday

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the fire danger is "very high" throughout most of the lower half of the state, but also in areas of northern Minnesota, too.

screenshot-2022-11-02-at-9-58-00-am.png
MN DNR

Due to this, most of the state is under a "no open burning" restriction, with campfires allowed. In an area of central Minnesota, burning is allowed only with an agency-approved permit.

Check out an interactive map of fire danger and burning restrictions

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 10:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.