Due to fire danger, most of Minnesota under burning restrictions
MINNEAPOLIS -- There are burning restrictions in most of Minnesota Wednesday due to fire danger.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the fire danger is "very high" throughout most of the lower half of the state, but also in areas of northern Minnesota, too.
Due to this, most of the state is under a "no open burning" restriction, with campfires allowed. In an area of central Minnesota, burning is allowed only with an agency-approved permit.
Check out an interactive map of fire danger and burning restrictions.
