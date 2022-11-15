Drivers get reaccustomed to the joys of winter driving: "The first one's pretty, but then you can take it back"

MINNEAPOLIS – Whether you like it, love it or loathe it - snow is here.

"This is long overdue now. We've been spoiled with the weather," Eden Prairie resident Trung Pham said.

"The first one's pretty, but then you can take it back," Minneapolis resident Cindy Connolly said.

Despite differing opinions on the white fluffy stuff, there's one thing most Minnesotans can agree on: it makes a messy commute.

"It was about 25 mph," Brian Merges said. "The roads were very slick. And thankfully though there wasn't a lot of accidents. People were driving smart."

"A normal commute, probably about 20, 25 minutes," Pham said. "It took me an hour and 15 minutes this morning."

Between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. Minnesota State Patrol reported 322 crashes, 67 vehicle spin outs and three jackknifed semis. In 25 of those crashes, people were injured. Luckily, no fatalities.

MnDOT

"I'm used to it. It's been 28 years here now," Brandon Welter said.

Crews with the Minnesota State Patrol were out bright and early treating roads with salt and brine, even pre-treating ramps, overpasses and bridges before snow began to fall. But officials say it doesn't prevent all slick spots.

"I have a brand new driver," Pham said. "She's 16 years old, got her license this past week," Pham said. "So the same advice I'd probably give her to any other driver: Give a lot of space between you and the car in front of you, and maintain your speed. And as you're approaching the intersection, just make sure you start applying the brakes well ahead."

MnDOT says crews will continue to work the next few days as we face several rounds of snow. As a reminder, drivers should do their part to help crews on the roads. Remember to slow down, stay back behind the plow and give crews plenty of room to work safely.

MnDOT also wants to stress "know before you go." Travelers are encouraged to check out their routes, see road conditions and impacts on 511mn.org before they get behind the wheel.