Bystanders rescue driver from burning, crashed vehicle in northern Minnesota

Authorities say bystanders were able to pull a person out of a burning vehicle near Ely, Minnesota, on Friday.

The St. Louis County sheriff's office says the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. along Echo Trail. Bystanders said they heard a crash and then saw the vehicle nearly run another off the road before going into a ditch. Then, the vehicle struck a rock and went airborne before rolling and starting on fire.

The bystanders were able to pull the driver out of the vehicle before it became fully engulfed, according to the sheriff's office. No one else was inside the vehicle.

Authorities say the driver was brought to an Ely hospital before being flown to one in Duluth. No other details about the driver have been released at this time.

An investigation is being done to determine what led up to the crash.