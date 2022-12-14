Watch CBS News
Crime

Driver racing on city street in Iowa hits 2 cars, kills 4-year-old

/ AP

Minneapolis street racing crackdown yielding arrests, safer roads
Minneapolis street racing crackdown yielding arrests, safer roads 02:18

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 4-year-old boy died Tuesday night after a car that was reportedly racing crossed into oncoming lanes and crashed into two vehicles, police in Iowa said.

The collisions happened along a four-lane thoroughfare in Des Moines, where police said a car and an SUV were racing. The car crossed the median, first striking the vehicle carrying the 4-year-old boy, also injuring an adult and an 8-year-old inside. The racing car then struck another vehicle, injuring an adult driver.

The driver who was racing was also injured.

All those injured were taken to Des Moines hospitals. The driver of the second vehicle that was struck has been released, and the others who were injured are expected to recover.

Police did not immediately release the names of those involved.

After the crash, the racing SUV left the area. Police were asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 11:32 AM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.