Driver loses control, fatally crashes after passing another car in northern Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ANGORA TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver crashed and died in northern Minnesota Sunday evening when he tried to pass another vehicle and lost control.

Glen Economy, 59, was heading north on Highway 53 near Angora Township in a Chevrolet Corvette, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

While passing another car around 6:30 p.m., he lost control, left the roadway and rolled. The state patrol said he died at the scene.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 9:13 AM

