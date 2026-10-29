Driver killed in head-on collision with semi in central Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal collision between a passenger vehicle and a semi west of the Twin Cities early Thursday morning.

According to the state patrol, the incident occurred on Highway 7 west of Cosmos, Minnesota, at 2:30 a.m.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was killed, and the occupants of the semi suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Cosmos is located about 78 miles west of Minneapolis.

Details remain limited.