Driver killed in head-on collision with semi in central Minnesota
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal collision between a passenger vehicle and a semi west of the Twin Cities early Thursday morning.
According to the state patrol, the incident occurred on Highway 7 west of Cosmos, Minnesota, at 2:30 a.m.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was killed, and the occupants of the semi suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Cosmos is located about 78 miles west of Minneapolis.
Details remain limited.