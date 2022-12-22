Driver ejected on I-94 in western Wis., child in car seat uninjured

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 94 near Eau Claire, and shut down the highway for an hour Wednesday evening.

The crash happened near westbound mile marker 66 at about 7:10 p.m.

The driver was ejected in the rollover; authorities arrived to see a civilian attempting to perform life-saving measures on that person. That victim later died at the Mayo in Eau Claire.

There was also a child in a car seat, who was not hurt in the crash.

The identity of the victim was not immediately available.