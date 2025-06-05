Fleeing driver crashes into West St. Paul home overnight, officials say

An investigation is underway after a driver crashed their vehicle into a West St. Paul, Minnesota, home overnight, according to the state patrol.

The patrol says a trooper at 1:35 a.m. Thursday attempted to stop a motorist who was speeding in the area of Interstate 94 and I-35E. The driver fled and the trooper discontinued the pursuit near Highway 52 and Butler Avenue.

A state patrol helicopter later followed the motorist and saw that the driver was "driving recklessly even though no ground units were in pursuit of it," the patrol said.

The driver then struck an unoccupied parked vehicle and then a house on the 800 block of Cherokee Avenue. The patrol says the driver, a 31-year-old woman from St. Paul, was taken to the hospital for injuries possibly suffered in the crash.

It is unknown if the home was occupied at the time of the crash or if there were any other injuries.

The woman was later booked into Ramsey County Jail on pending charges of fleeing police in a motor vehicle and suspicion of driving while impaired.