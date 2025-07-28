Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Driver cooperating after fatally striking boy riding bike in central Minnesota, sheriff says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities storms knock out power and leave damage in wake, and more headlines
Twin Cities storms knock out power and leave damage in wake, and more headlines 08:46

A driver in central Minnesota hit and killed a 10-year-old boy riding his bike Monday morning, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened just before 8 a.m. in Becker, the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said.

The driver stayed at the scene at Brenda Boulevard and Edgewood Street to speak with investigators. The boy died at the scene.

Neither the driver nor the boy has been publicly identified.

Becker is about 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

WCCO Staff

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue