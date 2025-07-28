Driver cooperating after fatally striking boy riding bike in central Minnesota, sheriff says

Twin Cities storms knock out power and leave damage in wake, and more headlines

A driver in central Minnesota hit and killed a 10-year-old boy riding his bike Monday morning, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened just before 8 a.m. in Becker, the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said.

The driver stayed at the scene at Brenda Boulevard and Edgewood Street to speak with investigators. The boy died at the scene.

Neither the driver nor the boy has been publicly identified.

Becker is about 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis.