Hopkins grocery store seeks community support amid sales struggles

The only family-owned grocery store in Hopkins, Minnesota, says it's in danger of closing up shop. Owners say sales have struggled since Operation Metro Surge.

To the regulars at Driskill's Downtown Market, it's somewhat of a sacred spot.

"It's convenient; I've been coming here for 20-plus years," said Jean Jordet of Hopkins.

"There's people that we joke with that if you don't come in shopping, we're going to come and check on you because we'll think something is wrong," said Deb Beckman, general manager of Driskill's.

Now, store leaders say that family feel is in jeopardy.

"Our sales have decreased, especially since the immigration deal that went on," said Beckman.

In an online post sparking much conversation Thursday, Driskill's says its sales have declined 25%, explaining owners' concern for sustaining its operation. The letter to customers also expresses their love for being a part of the Hopkins community.

"It became apparent that sales weren't going to increase and they weren't increasing," said Beckman, adding that it's hard to compete with the "big guys" and rising costs.

"We're assuming maybe people are doing more online shopping," said Beckman.

Hopkins Mayor Patrick Hanlon said, "Driskill's is a 'mainstay' to Hopkins. We're aware of the issue and working to find ways to help. The store's presence is essential to those who walk to get their groceries in a growing downtown."

"I saw the online post," said Jennifer Mccullough of Hopkins while shopping in the store.

Mccullough said the post is what made her do her grocery run at Driskill's for the first time on Friday.

"We've gotta help the local independent businesses," said Mccullough.

To her, the small investment is worth it.

"I'm here, and it's not like I have expendable income," said Mccullough.

"I don't think people really realized how it was going for us ... They weren't aware of how the hit affected us and I think this opens some eyes," said Beckman.

Driskill's is located at 25 11th Ave. N. in Hopkins.