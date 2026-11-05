Have an idea for a winter event in downtown Minneapolis? Here's how it could become reality

Downtown Minneapolis kicks off a new winter campaign aimed at celebrating new events and encouraging residents and visitors to support local businesses.

Shine On Minneapolis is supported by the city of Minneapolis and the Minneapolis Foundation. This year, the campaign will feature 530 holiday and winter events, including live music, theatrical performances, holiday markets, shopping and family activities.

"Shine On builds on the work we've already been doing to bring people to this exceptional street," said Mayor Jacob Frey at the announcement Thursday afternoon.

The celebration officially starts with a free block party on Nicollet Mall on Nov. 27. The event will take place between Seventh and 12th streets.

People can gather at Peavey Plaza for the lighting of the holiday tree. Other highlights will include the first official snowball toss, the World Marshmallow Roasting championship and a DJ dance party.

Additional winter events will continue beyond the holidays, including the Great Northern Festival, the Luminary Loppet, Art Shanty Project and the Winter Kite Festival.

Organizers of the campaign say that this is an opportunity for people to visit downtown, and it's also a chance for the public to get involved. The Minneapolis Activation Lab is looking for new ideas and feedback on what they would like to see downtown this winter.

"We've seen that arts and culture, here and all over the world, that arts and culture can bring people together," said Sam Utne, director of the Minneapolis Activation Lab. "We want to hear those ideas, if you have those ideas and think you can do it, tell us what the idea is and what you need to get it done. We're here to try and make it happen."

You can find more information about Shine On Minneapolis, including its winter and holiday events here.

If you would like to submit an idea for this year's events, you find a link to Minneapolis Activation Lab here.