Taste of Minnesota returning, moving to Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Taste of Minnesota is coming back for the first time since 2015 -- this time, at a new location.

The festival, formerly held in downtown St. Paul, is moving to Minneapolis.

There's a bill at the Capitol proposing a one-time payout of $1.8 million to the Minneapolis Downtown Council for Taste of Minnesota.

Outgoing council President Steve Cramer recognizes the rocky road Minneapolis has been on for the past few years, but says he's betting on his city.

"It's not going to be without its challenges moving forward but we're moving into a different phase of downtown, the next season of downtown," Cramer said.

There's a press conference Thursday afternoon, during which we'll learn more details about the event, like who'll be performing and what food will be available.

Taste of Minnesota is set for July 2 and 3.