Thousands expected to attend Twin Cities Pride parade in downtown Minneapolis

TC Pride parade in downtown Minneapolis: What to expect

TC Pride parade in downtown Minneapolis: What to expect

TC Pride parade in downtown Minneapolis: What to expect

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday is the big finale for Twin Cities Pride.

Thousands are expected to attend the Twin Cities LGBTQ+ Pride March that's set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Minneapolis.

Mayor Jacob Frey is here. We’ve also seen Gov Walz, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and MPLS Council Prez Andrea Jenkins. pic.twitter.com/I07PVTEVW1 — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) June 25, 2023

The parade honors Ashley Rukes, who is the late transgender LGBTQ+ rights activist and former parade organizer.

The route will begin at Third Street and Hennepin Avenue, and will go down Hennepin until Sprice Street.

Dr. Angela Goepfer is this year's parade grand marshal.

MORE: 51st annual Twin Cities Pride kicks off at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

On Saturday, First Lady Jill Biden made a quick stop at the Twin Cities Pride Festival in Loring Park. She emphasized that the president's administration will continue to fight for LGBTQ+ rights.