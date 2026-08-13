Police investigate after 34 cars damaged in downtown Minneapolis

Police discovered nearly three dozen damaged vehicles in downtown Minneapolis early Thursday after reports of a man committing break-ins.

The Minneapolis Police Department said it has not found the suspect, nor the vehicle he was seen driving.

"During the search, officers located multiple vehicles that had been broken into, as well as additional damaged vehicles in other areas of the precinct," the department said.

WCCO

In all, 34 vehicles were damaged, according to police:

Ten on the 700 block of First Street North

Seven on the 600 block of Fifth Street North

Five on the 900 block of Third Street North

Five on the 600 block of Fourth Street North

Seven near Marquette Avenue and 10th Street South

"I came outside this morning and my back window had been smashed, clearly broken into. Looks like they may have cracked my front window as well. There was tons of glass out on the floor, out on the street," victim Brittany Radant said.

Police said they are "using identifiable trends occurring across the city to deploy extra patrols and other measures."

WCCO spoke to multiple victims, who said nothing was stolen from their vehicles.

"Went through like my girl's purse and stuff, down there. I'm like, they didn't take the purse, the purse is still there. So they just came up here and just ramshacked [sic] stuff for no reason," Anthony Otkins said.

"Nothing was taken," Ronald Stagg said. "There wasn't anything in there to take, but, you know, they got me anyway. I should have just left the doors unlocked."