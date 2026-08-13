Watch CBS News
Crime

Police investigate after 34 cars damaged in downtown Minneapolis

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Read Full Bio
Anthony Bettin,
Jason Rantala
Jason Rantala
Reporter
Jason Rantala joined WCCO as a reporter in June 2023. He's a Minnesota native and is thrilled to be telling the stories of those in his hometown.
Read Full Bio
Jason Rantala

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Police discovered nearly three dozen damaged vehicles in downtown Minneapolis early Thursday after reports of a man committing break-ins.

The Minneapolis Police Department said it has not found the suspect, nor the vehicle he was seen driving.

"During the search, officers located multiple vehicles that had been broken into, as well as additional damaged vehicles in other areas of the precinct," the department said.

12p-vo-10th-and-marquette-windows-wccob2py.jpg
WCCO

In all, 34 vehicles were damaged, according to police:

  • Ten on the 700 block of First Street North
  • Seven on the 600 block of Fifth Street North
  • Five on the 900 block of Third Street North
  • Five on the 600 block of Fourth Street North
  • Seven near Marquette Avenue and 10th Street South

"I came outside this morning and my back window had been smashed, clearly broken into. Looks like they may have cracked my front window as well. There was tons of glass out on the floor, out on the street," victim Brittany Radant said.

Police said they are "using identifiable trends occurring across the city to deploy extra patrols and other measures."

WCCO spoke to multiple victims, who said nothing was stolen from their vehicles.

"Went through like my girl's purse and stuff, down there. I'm like, they didn't take the purse, the purse is still there. So they just came up here and just ramshacked [sic] stuff for no reason," Anthony Otkins said.

"Nothing was taken," Ronald Stagg said. "There wasn't anything in there to take, but, you know, they got me anyway. I should have just left the doors unlocked."

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue