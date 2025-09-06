Watch CBS News
Downed helicopter in Lakeville, police responding

Headlines for Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025
Headlines for Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 00:47

Lakeville police are investigating after a helicopter crashed near Airlake Airport Saturday afternoon. 

Police say they responded to an area near Highway Avenue and 219th Street West around 2:45 p.m. Officers have confirmed there were no survivors of the crash, but did not say how many people were onboard. Police say no one else was injured. 

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will respond in the coming days. They will lead the investigation. 

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the deceased. 

This is a developing story, WCCO will continue to update the story as more information becomes available. 

