Woman and boy killed, man in custody in Twin Cities shooting, sheriff says

A woman and a boy are dead and a man is in custody in a shooting early Wednesday morning in the northeast Twin Cities metro.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said its deputies, as well as officers from the Centennial Lakes Police Department and those from several neighboring communities, were called just before 1 a.m. to a home off Ryan Place and Woodland Road in Lexington, located about 20 miles northeast of Minneapolis.

Inside, they found the deceased woman and a "gravely injured young juvenile male," who was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

A K-9 eventually tracked down the suspect, who was arrested and hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

"This incident does not appear to be random and there is no known threat to the public," the sheriff's office said.

The identities of all involved will be released at a later time, authorities say, and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the exact causes and manners of death.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for the latest updates.



If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE or Minnesota Day One at 1-866-223-1111.