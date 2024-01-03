Watch CBS News
Crime

Donovan Goodman sentenced for carjacking in which dog was thrown from window

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Donovan Goodman sentenced on state charges in carjacking case
Donovan Goodman sentenced on state charges in carjacking case 00:32

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — A man was sentencing Wednesday in a carjacking case that involved a dog being thrown out of a car window.

It happened in Arden Hills in February 2023. Investigators say deputies were trying to stop carjacking suspects when someone threw the dog onto the road. The pit bull, named Taho, suffered a broken leg but survived.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Donovan Goodman to more than four years in prison for those crimes.

Goodman is already serving 17 years on federal charges. He will serve both sentences at the same time.

First published on January 3, 2024 / 5:25 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.