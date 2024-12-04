Dominique Petrie, Michela Cava score goals and Minnesota tops Boston 2-1 in PWHL

MINNEAPOLIS — Dominique Petrie scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Michela Cava also scored and the Minnesota Frost defeated the Boston Fleet 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Just a few minutes after Boston's Hilary Knight had tied the score at 1, Minnesota's Mellissa Channell-Watkins fired a shot from the blue line that grazed off of Petrie, who was set up in front of the Boston net. Channell-Watkins and Sophie Jaques got the assists. It was Petrie's second goal of the season.

Earlier in the third, Knight also scored on a deflection, redirecting a deep shot by Emily Brown.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Cava about 7 1/2 minutes into the second period. Minnesota won a battle for the puck along the boards, Cava picked up the loose puck, approached the goal from the right and blasted it past Boston goalie Aerin Frankel. The assist went to Taylor Heise.

The Frost dominated the action in the second period, outshooting the Fleet 11-4 and finishing 28-20 for the game.

Maddie Rooney made 19 saves for Minnesota (1-0-1-0) and Frankel stopped 26 for Boston (0-0-0-2).

Minnesota plays at Toronto on Saturday and Boston hosts New York on Sunday.