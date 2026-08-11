Federal judge dismisses DOJ discrimination lawsuit against Minneapolis Public Schools

A judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division against Minneapolis Public Schools that alleged the district violated Title VII by discriminating against teachers based on their race, gender and national origin, court records show.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota in December, claiming that teachers of color and "underrepresented" teachers get preferential treatment in employment decisions due to a provision in the collective bargaining agreement between the teachers' union and the district.

According to the lawsuit, those who fall under the "underrepresented" category are exempt from seniority order and layoffs. A third party that contracted with the collective bargaining agreement, Black Men Teach Fellows, was also given priority, per the complaint.

The lawsuit was dismissed Monday without prejudice, meaning the case may be filed again.

U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz wrote in his order that the lawsuit must be dismissed since the union was not an included party. The Department of Justice did not include the union in the claim due to federal law stating the U.S. attorney general can only bring lawsuits alleging a practice of discrimination against governmental entities, but not against private entities like labor unions.

"The court concludes that this action cannot proceed 'in equity and good conscience' without the Union," Schiltz wrote.

Schiltz added that any aggrieved teacher can file a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

WCCO has reached out to the U.S. Department of Justice and Minneapolis Public Schools for comment.

The district implemented protections for teachers of color in their 2022 contract. In 2022, 5.6% of licensed Minnesota teachers identified as a teacher of color or American Indian, compared to 30% of students, according to research at the time.

WCCO reported in 2022 that the contract that offers the protections doesn't get rid of seniority but added a carve-out in the contract to protect teachers of color, citing "past discrimination by the district."