Watch Live: DOJ holds press conference with U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Daniel Rosen

The Department of Justice is holding a press conference in Washington, D.C., Wednesday morning along with U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen for the District of Minnesota.

Officials have shared few details about what they plan to announce at the event scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT. CBS News Minnesota will carry this live. Watch in the live player above.

Speakers will include Rosen, Attorney General Todd Blanche and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

This is a developing story and will be updated.